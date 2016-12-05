Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Israel Prepares Fight At UNSC
UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Israel Prepares Fight At UNSC
(Worthy News) - The UN General Assembly adopted six resolutions on the situation of the Palestinians on Wednesday, including a demand for Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights.
The resolution calls for peace talks between Syria and Israel and Lebanon and Israel to be restarted immediately, calls for the Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights, and determines that Israel being in the Golan Heights and Israel’s de-facto annexation of the Golan Heights represents a key stumbling block to regional peace.
It was passed in the UN General assembly by a vote of 103 for, 6 against (Canada, Federated States of Micronesia, Israel, Marshall Islands, Palau, and the United States), and 56 abstentions.
The resolution is one of six anti-Israel resolutions passed Wednesday, another being on the status of Jerusalem (A/71/L.22). In it, the UN expressed “its determination that any actions taken by Israel, the occupying Power, to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Holy City of Jerusalem are illegal and therefore null and void and have no validity whatsoever”. [ Source ]
2 thoughts on “UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Israel Prepares Fight At UNSC”
They didn't read Numbers 21:31-35 and Deuteronomy 3:1-22. Golan Heights (biblical Bashan) belongs to Israel!
I wish that the world would leave Israel alone and mind their own business. I pray that Israel will not concede any more land. What they have is theirs no one else. They also should move their capital to Jerusalem too if they want!! President Obama has done great harm to Israel, but it isn't the reflection of many Americans. Many Americans love Israel!!!