Russia, Iran and Turkey start search for Syria resolution

(Worthy News) - Russia, Iran and Turkey have started the process of finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.

At a separate meeting in Moscow of defense ministers from the same three countries, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan praised military co-operation between Ankara and Moscow in Syria. [ Source ]

