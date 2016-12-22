Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Israeli settlements

(Worthy News) - The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday afternoon on a draft resolution that would demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening and the 15-member council is due to vote at 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, diplomats said. It was unclear how the United States, which has traditionally protected Israel from UN action, would vote. [ Source ]

