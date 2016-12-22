Worthy Christian News » US News » Republicans on House panel seek criminal probes of abortion providers

Medicine abstract background with embryo

(Worthy News) - The Republican chairman of a congressional panel wrapping up its investigation into the medical and business practices of abortion providers said Wednesday it has submitted 15 criminal referrals to federal and state officials for further investigation into possible violations of the law.

The referrals, issued over the course of the panel’s year-long investigation, target biomedical companies in California, the University of New Mexico, abortion clinics in Arkansas and Florida, and Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas and California. [ Source ]

