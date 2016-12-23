Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » ISIS Puts Out Holiday Attack List Of U.S. Churches

(Worthy News) - The Islamic State published the names and addresses of thousands of churches in the United States and called on its adherents to attack them during the holiday season, according to a message posted late-night Wednesday in the group’s “Secrets of Jihadis” social media group.

A user going by the name of “Abu Marya al-Iraqi” posted an Arabic-language message calling “for bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year” and announced the group’s plans to utilize its network of lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.” [ Source ]

Earlier this year, ISIS issued a kill list which included 15,000 Christian Americans. [ Source ]

