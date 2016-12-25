Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu warns ministers: Obama could take further steps against Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Likud ministers on Sunday to stop criticizing US President Barack Obama and calling for annexing territories and building in settlements as a response to UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that passed two days earlier.

In a meeting with Likud ministers, he warned them that Obama could follow up on his decision to abstain on the anti-Israel resolution by taking further steps against Israel before he leaves office on January 20. [ Source ]

