Trump can reshape judiciary as he inherits more than 100 federal court vacancies

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration will have a huge opportunity to reshape the judiciary with an estimated 103 federal circuit and district court vacancies being handed over during the transition, a report said.

“State gun control laws, abortion restrictions, voter laws, anti-discrimination measures and immigrant issues are all matters that are increasingly heard by federal judges and will be influenced by the new composition of the courts,” The Washington Post reported on Dec. 25.

“The replacement of our beloved Justice Scalia will be a person of similar views, principles and judicial philosophies,” Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. “Very important. This will be one of the most important issues decided by this election.” [ Source ]

