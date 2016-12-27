Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel will share 'evidence' of Obama-UN collusion with Trump, ambassador says

(Worthy News) - Israel's ambassador the United States says his country will share evidence with President-elect Donald Trump that the Obama administration was behind a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Israel's settlements in Palestinian territory, though the ambassador did not offer the evidence when pressed in a CNN interview.

"We will present this evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels, and if they want to share it with the American people they are welcome to do it," Israel's ambassador, Ron Dermer, told CNN on Monday. [ Source ]

