Kerry to attend Mideast peace conference in Paris

(Worthy News) - Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday, in a move likely to dismay an already angry Israel.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinian leadership will attend the talks, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the meeting will only widen the gaps between Israel and the Palestinians.

Just weeks after the UN Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlement building, the talks are meant to underline global support for a two-state peace deal. [ Source ]

