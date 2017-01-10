Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran Demands ‘Compensation’ for U.S. Breach of Nuke Deal
Iran Demands ‘Compensation’ for U.S. Breach of Nuke Deal
(Worthy News) - Iran is demanding further “compensation” from the United States following claims America violated the nuclear agreement by passing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic, according to comments by senior Iranian officials following meetings with the Obama administration in Vienna.
The demand for further concessions by the Obama administration comes on the heels of reports that the United States has deflated the total amount of cash, gold, and other assets provided to the Islamic Republic during the past several years. The sum is believed to be in excess of $10 billion.
Iran has threatened to retaliate against the United States in recent weeks following the passage late last year by Congress of the Iran Sanctions Act, or ISA, which will continue to economically penalize Iran for the next 10 years.
The call for further compensation comes just days after the Obama administration was forced to admit that it had been providing Iran with around $700 million in assets every month since the nuclear deal was approved. [ Source ]
Notice: their getting their demand in before Obama leaves office so he can approve it. Trump would laugh at them.