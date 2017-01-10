Worthy Christian News » World News » US senators unveil Russia sanctions bill after intel report

(Worthy News) - Several US senators including Republicans critical of President-elect Donald Trump’s skepticism of alleged Kremlin-ordered hacking joined forces Tuesday to introduce sanctions against Russia for interfering in the US election.

The five Democrats and five Republicans laid out expansive new punishments including visa bans and financial asset freezes against those determined to have carried out cyberattacks against US Democratic offices.

“We should all be alarmed by Russian attacks on our nation,” Senate Republican John McCain told reporters, as he also criticized President Barack Obama’s outgoing administration for failing to craft a strong strategy for cyber deterrence. [ Source ]

