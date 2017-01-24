Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran, Russia, Turkey Say Will Jointly Enforce Syria Ceasefire


Iran, Russia, Turkey Say Will Jointly Enforce Syria Ceasefire

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

(Worthy News) - Iran, Russia and Turkey will establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, prevent any provocations and determine exactly how the ceasefire will work, the three nations said in a joint statement.

Concluding the Syria talks in Astana, Tehran, Moscow and Ankara also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations to be held in Geneva on Feb. 8 and the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254. [ Source ]

