ISIS Calls for Attack on First Baptist of Dallas: Church Rejects 'Spirit of Fear'

(Worthy News) - The Islamic terrorist group ISIS is calling on its followers to attack a large and prominent church in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this month, the ISIS publication Rumiyah, named among other targets, Dallas' First Baptist, saying the church was "a popular Crusader gathering place waiting to be burned down."

Law enforcement officials told NBC's KXAS-TV in Dallas that they are taking the threat seriously, but insist there is no immediate danger to the facility.

"The Bible tells us the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear," church officials told KXAS. "If we surrender to fear, ISIS wins. We will continue doing what the Lord has called us to do." [ Source ]

