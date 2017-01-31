Worthy Christian News » World News » Obama refugee vetting procedure enabled Iraqi terrorists to enter U.S.

(Worthy News) - Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab in 2012 was among the first Iraqi refugees to enter the U.S. after President Obama lifted a six-month freeze on such entries as his aides tightened a shaky vetting process.

Once on U.S. soil, it took Al-Jayab a matter of weeks to embrace terrorism. He began chatting on social media about his support for the Islamic State and bragging about the killings he committed in Syria. By November 2013, he was on his way back to Syria to fight for one of the bloodiest terrorist groups in history.

In Syria, he posted: “America will not isolate me from my Islamic duty. Only death will do us part.” After fighting in Syria, he returned to the U.S. in January 2014 and settled in Sacramento, California.

Al-Jayab twice cleared what was supposed to be an improved vetting procedure. [ Source ]

