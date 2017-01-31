Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » IDF Official: Hamas has Replenished its Missile Capability Since 2014 War

(Worthy News) - An IDF senior military official on Wednesday told Channel 2 that Hamas has fully replenished its military capability it had lost following 2014's Operation Protective Edge.

During an interview with the Israeli broadcaster, the official said that the terror organization had used the proceeding years since the 2014 offensive to work on its tunnels and shore-up its missile programs.

A large part of Hamas's missile stockpile are self-made weapons from inside the Gaza Strip. The official said the material for making of the weapons came through the Egyptian controlled Rafah border crossing following peace talks between Hamas and Cairo. [ Source ]

