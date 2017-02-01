Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US embassy relocation to Jerusalem
Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US embassy relocation to Jerusalem
(Worthy News) - Jordan's monarch met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in Amman and discussed the potential relocation of the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
According to the official Palestinian news service Wafa, King Abdullah II and Abbas also "discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between Palestine and Jordan as well as the latest developments in the region."
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abbas said that the potential embassy relocation, a stated intention of new American President Donald Trump, "is an important matter for the king and an important matter for us. There will be no alternative to coordinating and articulating action points with one another to fight any steps that, if acted upon, would have severe ramifications." [ Source ]