Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US embassy relocation to Jerusalem

(Worthy News) - Jordan's monarch met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in Amman and discussed the potential relocation of the American embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to the official Palestinian news service Wafa, King Abdullah II and Abbas also "discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between Palestine and Jordan as well as the latest developments in the region."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abbas said that the potential embassy relocation, a stated intention of new American President Donald Trump, "is an important matter for the king and an important matter for us. There will be no alternative to coordinating and articulating action points with one another to fight any steps that, if acted upon, would have severe ramifications." [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.