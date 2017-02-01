Worthy Christian News » World News » Britain's Brexit bill clears first legislative hurdle

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.

May's government is seeking approval for a new law giving her the right to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty - the legal process for leaving the bloc - after the Supreme Court ruled she could not take that decision unilaterally.

The bill could complete the legislative process by March 7. [ Source ]

