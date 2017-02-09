Worthy Christian News » World News » War In Europe? Germany Sends NATO Troops To Russia's Baltic Borders As Military Dispute With Moscow Escalates
War In Europe? Germany Sends NATO Troops To Russia's Baltic Borders As Military Dispute With Moscow Escalates
(Worthy News) - Germany sent several hundred troops to Lithuania Wednesday as a contribution to a NATO-led effort designed to counter what the international alliance perceives as a military threat from Russia.
The mission, to which NATO agreed last year, would see the mass mobilization of 200 vehicles, including 30 tanks, and 450 soldiers to the Baltic State, which is flanked on both sides by Russian borders. By spring, Germany was expected to head an international battalion of some 1,200 soldiers from NATO members such as Belgium, France and the Netherlands. They were all dedicated to keeping an eye on what they say is Russian aggression amid one of the tensest periods of relations between Russia and NATO. Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite called Russia's behavior "an ongoing military buildup around our borders and aggressive actions in our region," according to European news outlet The Local. [ Source ]