US airstrike in Syria kills Al Qaeda leader with ties to bin Laden, Pentagon says

OPERATION NOBLE EAGLE (AFIE) -- Two F-15 Eagles from the Massachusetts Air National Guards 102nd Fighter Wing fly a combat air patrol mission over New York City in support of Operation Noble Eagle. North American Aerospace Defense Command has more than 100 ANG and Air Force Reserve fighters from 26 locations providing homeland defense, with another 100 fighters backing them up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Bill Ramsay) (VIRIN: 011106-F-4308R-035)

(Worthy News) - The Pentagon said Wednesday that two U.S. airstrikes conducted in Syria last week killed 11 Al Qaeda operatives, including one with ties to former leader Usama bin Laden.

The airstrike near Idlib killed 10 operatives in a building used as an Al Qaeda meeting site, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said. A strike the next day killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who U.S. officials said oversaw the creation and operation of Al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

Al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the top leader of the terror group when U.S. forces killed bin Laden in 2011, Davis said. [ Source ]

