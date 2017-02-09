Worthy Christian News » US News » White House lists 24 terror suspects who previously came to US from countries banned by Trump
(Worthy News) - The White House on Wednesday afternoon released a list of 24 terror suspects who previously entered the U.S. from the seven countries named in President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order.
The document lists 24 refugees and other immigrants from Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Libya who entered the U.S. in the last eight years and were later arrested by U.S. law enforcement officials on terrorism charges after being admitted.
The seven countries are Muslim-majority nations. Critics have alleged the Trump administration targeted those countries in a move of religious discrimination. The White House's release of the list was meant to push back against those attacks as proof the 90-day suspension of immigration is warranted due to national security concerns. [ Source ]