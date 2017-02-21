Worthy Christian News » World News » Is Iran Preparing For War In The Middle East? Russia To Send $1B In Weapons To Tehran
Is Iran Preparing For War In The Middle East? Russia To Send $1B In Weapons To Tehran
(Worthy News) - Russia was set to send Iran about $1 billion worth of missile defense systems, Russian news agency Tass reported Monday. The deal was the result of a contract Iran signed with Russian defense manufacturer Rostec Corporation in 2007, but it was put on hold by Russia in 2010. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently ended the delay and paved the way for the contractual obligation for the S-300 air defense systems to be met in full starting this past November.
"The S-300 cost about one billion dollars," Rostec Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said. "We were through with the supplies of S-300. No plans for anything are on the agenda."
The timing of the resumption of the contract perhaps could not come at a better time for Iran, which Yemen has accused of trying to incite war with itself and countries in the region, Arab News reported. [ Source ]