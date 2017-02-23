Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel Enters 'New Era' of Missile Defense with Arrow-3

040826-N-0000x-002 Point Mugu Sea Range, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2004) Ð An Arrow anti-ballistic missile interceptor is launched from its mobile platform during a joint Israel/United States developmental test at the Point Mugu Sea Range, Calif. This was the second in a series of tests following a previous successful test in which a target that represents a real threat to Israel was intercepted and destroyed. The test was part of the on going Arrow System Improvement Program. U.S. Navy photo (RELEASED)

(Worthy News) - Israel strengthened its defense against an Iranian missile onslaught with the transfer on Wednesday of Arrow-3 interceptors from the Israel Missile Defense Organization to the Israel Air Force.

“It is a new era in the Israel’s multi-layered defense system,” said Moshe Patel, director of Israel Missile Defense Organization.

In face of the growing missile threat, the Arrow-3 will form the uppermost layer of Israel’s multi-layered defense system, along with the Arrow-2, David’s Sling and Iron Dome system. [ Source ]

