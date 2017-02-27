Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Hundreds of Christians Flee Egypt's North Sinai Amid ISIS Killing Spree

(Worthy News) - Hundreds of Christians in Egypt's North Sinai province fled the area Friday after the Islamic State terror group killed seven Christians in just three weeks.

Reuters says one of its reporters saw at least 25 families from the Evangelical Church in Sinai in the city of Ismailia on the Suez Canal.

Church officials were quoted as saying that 100 of the roughly 160 families in North Sinai were fleeing. More than 200 students studying in el-Arish, the province's capital, have also left. [ Source ]

