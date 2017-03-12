Worthy Christian News » US News » AG Sessions asks remaining 46 US attorneys to resign
AG Sessions asks remaining 46 US attorneys to resign
(Worthy News) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 U.S. attorneys who served under the Obama administration to resign, the Justice Department announced Friday, describing the move as part of an effort to ensure a "uniform transition."
The department said some U.S. attorneys, as in prior transitions, already had left the department. Now, "the Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations," a spokeswoman said.
“Until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders,” the statement added. [ Source ]
1 thought on “AG Sessions asks remaining 46 US attorneys to resign”
First, all ambassadors under the previous fake president of the United States.
Now, all the remaining 46 U.S. attorneys who served under the aforementioned.
Finally, let's make sure no muslims appointed by the fraudulent ex-president to those high positions, including positions in the Pentagon, the FBI and the CIA.
A clean sweep. Yep, sweeping the floor clean of muslims.
Then we need to take a cold hard look at these mosques and their imams, and what they support with moneys.