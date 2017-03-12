Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump mulls Middle East peace conference

(Worthy News) - US President Donald Trump is mulling the option to hold a peace conference in the Middle East in an effort to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after speaking on Friday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Friday's 10-minute phone call was the first between Trump and Abbas since the former took office.

"The president emphasized his personal belief that peace is possible and that the time has come to make a deal," the White House said. Trump underscored that such a peace agreement must be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will work closely with Palestinian and Israeli leadership to make progress toward that goal, the statement said. [ Source ]

