Worthy Christian News » US News » DOJ: Hawaii ruling 'flawed both in reasoning and in scope'

Thursday, March 16, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Thursday, March 16, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - The Department of Justice said it intends to take action against the federal judge in Hawaii who issued a restraining order against President Trump's revised travel ban that affected six countries from the Middle East and North Africa.

"The Department of Justice strongly disagrees with the federal district court's ruling, which is flawed both in reasoning and in scope," DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement released late Wednesday. "The President's Executive Order falls squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our Nation's security, and the Department will continue to defend this Executive Order in the courts."

The block comes less than one day before the March 16 executive order was slated to be put into action. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.