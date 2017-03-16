Worthy Christian News » US News » DOJ: Hawaii ruling 'flawed both in reasoning and in scope'
(Worthy News) - The Department of Justice said it intends to take action against the federal judge in Hawaii who issued a restraining order against President Trump's revised travel ban that affected six countries from the Middle East and North Africa.
"The Department of Justice strongly disagrees with the federal district court's ruling, which is flawed both in reasoning and in scope," DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement released late Wednesday. "The President's Executive Order falls squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our Nation's security, and the Department will continue to defend this Executive Order in the courts."
The block comes less than one day before the March 16 executive order was slated to be put into action. [ Source ]
1 thought on “DOJ: Hawaii ruling 'flawed both in reasoning and in scope'”
One begins to wonder just how far down on the scepter of power one can go to defeat the President of the United States. Can "I" a retired Postal worker go to the next PTA meeting and announce that President Trump's immigration policy is illegal and stop its implementation? Well, it seems lower court judges believe they HAVE the power to stop the President......that essentially they HAVE presidential power.
Hmmm - Postal worker.....presidential power sounds awfully tempting.