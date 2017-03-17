Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Arrow Defense System Intercepts Syrian Missile Fired at IAF Fighter Jet
Arrow Defense System Intercepts Syrian Missile Fired at IAF Fighter Jet
(Worthy News) - Israel used its Arrow missile defense system for the first time Thursday night after Israeli jets were targeted with Syrian anti-aircraft missiles during an operation over Syria.
In a rare confirmation of Israel carrying out airstrikes in Syria, the IDF said on Friday morning that “several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria during the operation. One of the missiles was intercepted by the air defense systems of the IDF.” [ Source ]
Syria fires missiles at Israeli warplanes on bombing run
Syria launched antiaircraft missiles Friday at Israeli jets returning home from a bombing run over central Syria, marking a serious escalation between the two Middle East foes.
In a rare communique, in which Israel took responsibility for the usually clandestine airstrikes, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that its warplanes had struck several targets in neighboring Syria.
Israeli military spokesmen said its jets had returned to Israel-controlled airspace over the occupied Jordan Valley, when the Syrian army fired antiaircraft missiles. [ Source ]
2 thoughts on “Arrow Defense System Intercepts Syrian Missile Fired at IAF Fighter Jet”
Thank you.
So it's ok for Israel to bomb Syria but not ok for Syria to fight back?!? Hahahahahaahha!