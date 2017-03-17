Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Arrow Defense System Intercepts Syrian Missile Fired at IAF Fighter Jet

(Worthy News) - Israel used its Arrow missile defense system for the first time Thursday night after Israeli jets were targeted with Syrian anti-aircraft missiles during an operation over Syria.

In a rare confirmation of Israel carrying out airstrikes in Syria, the IDF said on Friday morning that “several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria during the operation. One of the missiles was intercepted by the air defense systems of the IDF.” [ Source ]

Syria fires missiles at Israeli warplanes on bombing run

Syria launched antiaircraft missiles Friday at Israeli jets returning home from a bombing run over central Syria, marking a serious escalation between the two Middle East foes.

In a rare communique, in which Israel took responsibility for the usually clandestine airstrikes, the Israeli Air Force confirmed that its warplanes had struck several targets in neighboring Syria.

Israeli military spokesmen said its jets had returned to Israel-controlled airspace over the occupied Jordan Valley, when the Syrian army fired antiaircraft missiles. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.