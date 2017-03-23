Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Transition Team Was Swept Up in Incidental Surveillance, House Intel Chairman Says

(Worthy News) - The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday he has confirmed that the intelligence community incidentally collected information about people associated with the Trump transition and that the information collection may have extended to the president himself.

The disclosure by Rep. Devin Nunes of California instantly revived weeks of controversy that began when President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter that his New York City offices had been wiretapped by his predecessor. Broadly dismissed by most Republicans as well as Democrats, Nunes was asked if the new information meant that Trump's claim was correct.

"It is possible," he said. [ Source ]

