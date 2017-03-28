Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Hamas Develops New 'High-Powered' Rocket Similar to Hezbollah Projectiles

(Worthy News) - Hamas has produced several dozen short-range rockets that can carry a relatively heavy explosive load, Army Radio reported Tuesday.

The report described the rocket as “completely different than any weaponry we know from the direction of the Gaza Strip, regarding the weight of the explosive payload.”

According to the report, in the event of a future conflict between Israel and Hamas, the new rocket would have the most effect on the Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. [ Source ]

