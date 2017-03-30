Worthy Christian News » World News » Britain files for EU divorce, triggering 2 years to Brexit

(Worthy News) - Britain formally filed for divorce from the European Union Wednesday, walking out on a 44-year relationship, enacting the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago and launching both Britain and the bloc into uncharted territory. The EU official has received the letter from Britain, setting off the process.

Prime Minister Theresa May told House of Commons that she has invoked Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, the trigger for a two-year countdown to Britain’s exit.

Just before May’s statement, Britain’s EU envoy, Tim Barrow, hand-delivered a letter from May to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels. [ Source ]

