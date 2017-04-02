Worthy Christian News » US News » Pence breaks tie, allowing Senate to revoke Obama order on abortion provider funding

(Worthy News) - Vice President Mike Pence returned to the Senate Thursday afternoon -- the second time in one day -- to cast a tie-breaking vote on legislation to undo an Obama-era regulation on funding for abortion providers.

Pence cast the deciding 51st vote in favor of nixing the rule, after the legislation stalled in a 50-50 tie.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) sided with Democrats to vote against repealing the Obama-era rule, prompting the need for the vice president to break the tie. [ Source ]

