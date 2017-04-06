Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. launches cruise missile strike on Syrian airfield near Homs

(Worthy News) - American warships stationed off the Syrian coastline fired a salvo of cruise missiles against a Syrian military base in the western part of the country, days after a regime chemical strike left nearly 100 civilians wounded or dead.

Roughly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired as part of the attack early Friday morning, U.S. officials said. The strikes were centered on the al Shayrat airfield near the western Syrian city of Homs, located in the Alawite-dominated region of the country.

The Arleigh-Burke class destroyers U.S.S. Porter and U.S.S. Ross launched the attacks from locations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said Thursday night. “As always, the U.S. took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties,” he said in a statement. “Every precaution was taken to execute this strike with minimal risk to personnel at the airfield.” [ Source ]

