Temple Mount Faithful Preparing Passover Sacrifice

(Worthy News) - A video that will be published in the coming days by the Temple Mount Movement, which is working for the rights of Jews on the Temple Mount and aspires to build the third Jewish Temple, is asking Muslims to evacuate the compound this coming Monday to allow the performance of the Passover sacrifice.

"On Monday, April 10, we, the Jewish people, are commanded to perform a special sacrifice on the Temple Mount. Over the years, the Jewish people have been looking forward to the moment when they would be able to renew this mitzvah. So please, evacuate the Temple Mount compound on this day to allow the Jewish people to perform the Passover sacrifice in its rightful time and place," said Rafael Morris in Arabic.

In a conversation with Ynet on Tuesday, Morris rejected the claim that his intentions were fanning the flames. "Whoever wants to do this (perform a sacrifice) will do it, no matter what we say. Our goal is to make the Temple Mount a place of brotherhood among all and build a Jewish Temple. We ask them to evacuate the mountain to fulfill one of the most serious commandments in the Torah. It is possible and realistic." [ Source ]

