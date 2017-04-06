Worthy Christian News » US News » Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to move Neil Gorsuch nomination


(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans on Thursday defied Democrats and delivered a big win for President Trump, by voting to change Senate precedent in order to allow the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., invoked the so-called "nuclear option" after warning for weeks that he would take that step if Democrats chose to vote down Trump's pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Democrats did just that shortly before noon on Thursday, which prompted McConnell to start the process of changing the process for Supreme Court picks.

The change sets a new precedent in the Senate that will allow all Supreme Court nominees to more easily win confirmation by eliminating the 60-vote filibuster, and allowing them to advance with just 51 votes. [ Source ]

  1. Let's also change it so that EVERY nominee gets a vote regardless of how the majority feels. No more holding the vote back in committee. Also remember that once you have grabbed power the people you don't agree with will be able to use it against you in the future. Remember no crying foul when they do. Regardless of how I feel about any particular candidate I don't like people changing the rules so they can win the game. We used to call that cheating.

