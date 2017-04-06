Worthy Christian News » US News » Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to move Neil Gorsuch nomination

Thursday, April 6, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Thursday, April 6, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans on Thursday defied Democrats and delivered a big win for President Trump, by voting to change Senate precedent in order to allow the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., invoked the so-called "nuclear option" after warning for weeks that he would take that step if Democrats chose to vote down Trump's pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Democrats did just that shortly before noon on Thursday, which prompted McConnell to start the process of changing the process for Supreme Court picks.

The change sets a new precedent in the Senate that will allow all Supreme Court nominees to more easily win confirmation by eliminating the 60-vote filibuster, and allowing them to advance with just 51 votes. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.