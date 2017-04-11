Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump: US troops are 'not going into Syria'

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Tuesday, April 11, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - President Trump vowed U.S. troops are "not going into Syria," during an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that is set to air Wednesday.

The commander in chief's promise comes days after he ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles be launched at a Syrian air base where Bashar Assad had stored chemical weapons that were used in a recent attack on Syria citizens who oppose the regime.

Instead, Trump looked back at the Obama administration's foreign policy and said his predecessor could have taken action against Assad earlier to prevent these continued attacks. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.