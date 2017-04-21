Worthy Christian News » World News » Terror Strikes Paris as 'ISIS' Fighter Attacks Police with AK-47

Friday, April 21, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Friday, April 21, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - A police officer was shot dead and two others were seriously wounded Thursday in the Champs-Elysées area of Paris – and ISIS is claiming its “fighter” carried out the AK-47 ambush just three days before the French presidential election.

The gunman, who was shot dead by police, was known to French security services for radical Islamist activities, CNN reported. Police officers were said to have been “deliberately targeted” by a man armed “with a Kalashnikov,” or AK-47.

“An automatic weapon was used against police, a weapon of war,” French interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told reporters, adding that the “terrorist threat” in France remains high. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.