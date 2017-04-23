Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Fatah Calls for Palestinian 'Day of Rage' Against Israel

(Worthy News) - The West Bank’s ruling party Fatah called on Palestinians to participate in a day of rage this Friday in support of the hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners.

Ma'an, a Palestinian news agency, reported on Saturday that Fatah is urging Palestinians “to clash with the occupier at all friction points.”

More than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, led by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who was convicted of five counts of murder, are carrying out a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons. [ Source ]

