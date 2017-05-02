Worthy Christian News » US News » No money for Trump’s wall, plus 6 other GOP issues missing from $1T spending bill
No money for Trump’s wall, plus 6 other GOP issues missing from $1T spending bill
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 | , Tag Cloud
(Worthy News) - Congressional negotiators have come up with a $1.07 trillion plan to keep the government running through the end of September – but there’s a lot missing from the 1,665-page bill.
And much of it involves items that President Donald Trump promised during his campaign and the early days of his presidency. [ Source ]
1 thought on “No money for Trump’s wall, plus 6 other GOP issues missing from $1T spending bill”
President Trump has an ambitious program and he has been successful in parts of it, but not all. I think he underestimated the magnanimity of the changes and the difficulty of dealing with an adversarial Congress, despite that both House and Senate are supposedly Republican majority. It's going to take longer than he expected, but President Trump is not used to losing....and I don't think he's going to lose here. Also on another positive note, I heard Trump mention having 8 years to accomplish his goals, so I know he's looking to stay to finish the job.