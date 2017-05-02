Worthy Christian News » World News » Trump, Putin talk Syria, North Korea in phone call

(Worthy News) - President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call Tuesday to work together to end the civil war in Syria, according to the White House, with both men saying the suffering in that country has gone on for too long.

The relationship between the two leaders has come under close scrutiny amid Democrats’ accusations that Mr. Trump conspired with Moscow to impact the U.S. presidential race.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin also discussed tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the threat of the Islamic State in the Middle East, said the White House. [ Source ]

