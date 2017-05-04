Worthy Christian News » US News » Republicans cheer ‘rescue’ from Obamacare with first major vote to repeal and replace
Republicans cheer ‘rescue’ from Obamacare with first major vote to repeal and replace
(Worthy News) - Republicans took the first major step toward repealing Obamacare on Thursday as the House approved a bill that would replace the 2010 health care overhaul with a more market-friendly system that cancels intrusive government mandates, spurring millions of people to forgo health insurance.
The Republicans said they were on a rescue mission to save Americans from a rapidly deteriorating health care market wrought by President Obama. Democrats said the bill fell far short of Mr. Obama’s goals of expanded insurance coverage and more benefits and that Republicans are now responsible for whatever goes wrong with the chaotic health care system.
Republicans powered the bill through the House on a 217-213 vote and cheered as the gavel came down. Democrats, who unanimously voted against the repeal, serenaded them with chants of “Na na na na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye” — a prediction that Republicans who backed the plan would pay for it at the ballot box. [ Source ]
1 thought on “Republicans cheer ‘rescue’ from Obamacare with first major vote to repeal and replace”
It does not rescue us from Obamacare, it simply replaces a part of it. And it repeals nothing. And Lyin' Ryan is going to make it impossible to remove or replace anything else from it. Especially the special favors to congressmen and senators to get their own special Elite Care.