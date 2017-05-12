Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Abbas, in meeting with Putin, says Moscow must be part of peace process

(Worthy News) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Sochi resort in Western Russia on Thursday, and said that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be “impossible” without the participation of Moscow in the peace process.

“It is impossible to solve the Palestinian issue without Russia’s meaningful participation in the peace process. That is what we have been emphasizing at all international meetings,” Abbas said in his meeting with Putin, according to the official Russian State news agency Tass.

Putin said Russia “will continue to give its full support to the resumption of direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis.”

“The peaceful coexistence of the two states — Palestine and Israel — is an indispensable condition to ensure genuine security and stability in this region,” Putin said. [ Source ]

