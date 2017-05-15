Worthy Christian News » World News » Friday cyberattack hit 200,000 victims in over 150 countries
Friday cyberattack hit 200,000 victims in over 150 countries
(Worthy News) - The unprecedented global ransomware cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries, Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said Sunday.
The head of the pan-European Union policing agency said that few had given in to the demands for payment to unblock files so far, but warned that the situation was escalating.
Wainwright said he was worried that the ransomware attack might spread further once people return to work on Monday and log on to their computers.
Wainwright said the attack was indiscriminate, fast-spreading and unique because the ransomware was being used in combination with a worm — meaning that the infection of one computer could automatically spread it through an entire network. [ Source ]