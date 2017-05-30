Worthy Christian News » World News » N. Korea Fires 9th Missile Provoking U.S. to Ready 3 Aircraft Carriers

The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), left, conducts an underway replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 15, 2007. Eisenhower and embarked Carrier Air Wing 7 are on a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of responsibility in support of maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Angel Contreras) (Released)

(Worthy News) - The communist regime of North Korea has test-fired its 9th missile this year. In response, in a dramatic show of force, the U.S. now has three aircraft carriers in the region.

According to Voice of America, the USS Nimitz has joined USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan in the western Pacific

This comes as America prepares to test an anti-missile systems Tuesday that will simulate a North Korean strike, including an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. [ Source ]

