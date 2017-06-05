Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Top Palestinian official: Western Wall should stay under Israeli sovereignty

(Worthy News) - Senior Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub said on Saturday evening that Palestinians recognize that in any peace agreement the Western Wall should stay under Israeli sovereignty but the Temple Mount should not.

In an interview on Channel 2’s Meet the Press, Rajoub said: “We understand that the Western Wall must be under Jewish sovereignty, but the Temple Mount is ours.”

“If you want to cause an outburst, then say it’s yours,” he said. During the interview, Rajoub also pointed to US President Donald Trump, saying he presented “an opportunity” for both for the Palestinian and Israeli sides. [ Source ]

