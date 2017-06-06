Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » US Congress passes resolution marking Jerusalem unification
(Worthy News) - Marking fifty years since the outbreak of the Six Day War, the US Senate on Monday passed a resolution celebrating Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and calling on the Trump administration to move the US embassy there.
The non-binding Senate measure was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top-ranking Democrat, and passed with overwhelming bipartisan support with a final vote of 90-0.
In passing the resolution, the Senate reaffirmed its support for the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, which compels the US State Department to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the ancient city. US President Donald Trump waived that requirement last week, citing national security interests. [ Source ]