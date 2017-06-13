Worthy Christian News » US News » Court finds no proven terrorist link to 6 countries, uses Trump’s words against him on travel ban

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | , Tag Cloud Tuesday, June 13, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - A federal appeals court launched another assault on President Trump’s extreme vetting travel ban Monday, ruling that the White House never proved a connection between terrorism and the six majority-Muslim countries targeted by Mr. Trump.

The court also became the latest court to throw the president’s own words back at him — this time using Mr. Trump’s Twitter posts last week, saying the president’s claims of a travel ban aimed at “certain dangerous countries” prove he went beyond the law.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while Mr. Trump claimed he was acting in the interests of national security, they found his reasoning lacking. Without a better justification, they said, his extreme vetting executive order is illegal. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.