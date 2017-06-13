Worthy Christian News » US News » Court finds no proven terrorist link to 6 countries, uses Trump’s words against him on travel ban
Court finds no proven terrorist link to 6 countries, uses Trump’s words against him on travel ban
(Worthy News) - A federal appeals court launched another assault on President Trump’s extreme vetting travel ban Monday, ruling that the White House never proved a connection between terrorism and the six majority-Muslim countries targeted by Mr. Trump.
The court also became the latest court to throw the president’s own words back at him — this time using Mr. Trump’s Twitter posts last week, saying the president’s claims of a travel ban aimed at “certain dangerous countries” prove he went beyond the law.
In a unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while Mr. Trump claimed he was acting in the interests of national security, they found his reasoning lacking. Without a better justification, they said, his extreme vetting executive order is illegal. [ Source ]
1 thought on “Court finds no proven terrorist link to 6 countries, uses Trump’s words against him on travel ban”
That's OK, it's going to the Supreme Court and we have a conservative majority there so we're going to get EXTREME VETTING very soon. Illegal immigration and muslim are also way down already so .........it's just a matter of time.
BTW, Muslim infiltration and terrorism are tools that the NWO Elites are using to force multi-culturalism and havoc in the world, especially in America, but we ARE going to stop it one soon.