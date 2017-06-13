Worthy Christian News » World News » Islamic State Calls for Ramadan Attacks in U.S. and Europe

(Worthy News) - The Islamic State group is calling on supporters to carry out attacks in the United States and Europe during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that began two weeks ago.

In an audiotape circulated online Monday, spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajer praised last week's attacks in Iran's capital, saying the country is "weaker than a spider's web" and calling for more assaults. [ Source ]

