Worthy Christian News » US News » House Whip Scalise, security detail shot at baseball practice; suspect in custody

(Worthy News) - A gunman opened fire on a group of congressional Republicans practicing baseball in Alexandria Wednesday morning, wounding a senior GOP lawmaker and multiple other people.

Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, was shot in the hip, his office confirmed. Several Capitol Police officers were also victims, as was at least one aide to Rep. Roger Williams. Mr. Scalise, as the House majority whip, has protection by U.S. Capitol Police.

The gunman, armed with a rifle, was reportedly shot by a member of Mr. Scalise’s security detail, who had been hit before returning fire. [ Source ]

