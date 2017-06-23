Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Turkish Temple Mount takeover bid prompts MKs to take action
Turkish Temple Mount takeover bid prompts MKs to take action
(Worthy News) - Israeli lawmakers expressed serious concern Wednesday over Turkey's concerted effort to position itself as a Muslim power on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
Israel Hayom reported Wednesday that Ankara has been funneling millions of dollars to the eastern section of the city, mostly via the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, known as TIKA. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an avid supporter of TIKA's activities and encourages the organization through speeches decrying Israeli control in Jerusalem, which he sees as "an insult."
Since 2004 TIKA has funded 63 projects in east Jerusalem to the tune of millions of dollars, under the guise of "protection and strengthening of Jerusalem's Muslim heritage and character."