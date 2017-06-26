Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel Retaliates After Rockets Land in Israel For the Third Time in Three days

(Worthy News) - Israel will not tolerate any violation of its security on any front, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday shortly after the IDF retaliated against Syria for the firing of 10 projectiles onto the Golan Heights.

“With the IDF action today, we are making our policy clear again,” Netanyahu said. “We are not willing to accept any ‘drizzle’ [of fire] or ‘spillover’ on any front. We will react with force to any firing on our territory.”

According to Arab media sources, the IDF attack reportedly left two Syrian Army soldiers dead after Israeli Air Force jets struck tanks belonging to the regime of President Bashar Assad. It also hit another position from which one of the projectiles was fired on the Golan. [ Source ]

For the third time in three days, rockets land in Northern Israel

Farmers and laborers in the Golan Heights have been evacuated after rockets from Syria landed in northern Israel, Channel 2 reports.

This marks the third day in a row in which spillover from the Syrian civil war has threatened the security of Israeli citizens. [ Source ]

IDF says stray fire from Syria hit UN position in Golan Heights

The IDF on Monday said that stray fire from Syria reportedly hit a United Nations peacekeeping position in the Golan Heights. No injuries were reported.

The army launched searches following reports that two mortars had landed on the Israeli side of the frontier, but no signs of shelling were found.

Instead, “heavy machine gun bullet holes were identified in a UNDOF post near Zivanit, adjacent to the border,” the army said. [ Source ]

